Charles III arrives Germany in first foreign trip as king





Britain’s Charles III arrived in Germany on Wednesday for his first state visit as king, with the trip billed as “an important European gesture” to maintain strong ties after Brexit.

The royals’ plane, with “United Kingdom” marked on the sides, landed at Berlin-Brandenburg airport shortly before 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

“Ahead of our first State Visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special. It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations,” said Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Twitter via the Royal Family’s account.

Standing at the top of the plane’s steps, the royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute as two military jets made a flypast.

The British Union Jack was flapping alongside the German and European Union flags along Berlin’s central Unter den Linden avenue, which leads to the Brandenburg Gate, where Charles will receive a formal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper