Gawuna concedes defeat, congratulates Kano Gov-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf





By Bashir Bello

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has on Wednesday conceded defeat and congratulated his rival, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and the state governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

Gawuna stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge.

He quoted Gawuna also calling on Kano people and APC supporters to continue to be law abiding.

According to the statement, “I am congratulating him and I pray for him for Allah’s guidance in his administration.

“Initially, we have prayed to Allah to choose what is best for us because he is the Almighty who gives power to whom he wishes.

“Even though our party has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complain to them to review the election due to some irregularities but today it (INEC) has issued the pronounced winner with…





