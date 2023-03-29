Gbaja, Akeredolu, others eulogise Tinubu at 71





By Dayo Johnson & Levinus Nwabughiogu

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Ahmed Wase, yesterday, eulogised Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday, saying he has demonstrated democratic credentials over the years and ought to be celebrated by well-meaning Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement, said: “Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect was against all odds. God Almighty indeed favoured and granted him victory.

“I celebrate our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday. Tinubu has proved over the years to be an uncommon democrat who always works assiduously for Nigeria to be great.”

Similarly, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, described the President-elect as a truly inspirational figure and the most innovative person in the nation’s political history.

Akeredolu, in a statement by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper