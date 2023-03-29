Ghana’s Speaker slams Kamala Harris, Akufo-Addo over LGBTQ+ remarks





Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has berated the United States Vice President Kamala Harris for advocating LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.

Bagbin said the US Vice President’s assertion regarding the matter was devaluing the people and the country.

The Speaker reacted after Harris asked about the development at the Jubilee House on Monday, GhanaWeb said.

Harris did not directly address the Anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament but reiterated her standpoint on human right violation against minorities adding that her position remains unchanged.

She said “I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally.

“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change.”

Reacting, the Ghanaian politician described her comments as undemocratic and “should not be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper