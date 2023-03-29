Off-season polls: Labour Party slashes guber nomination fees by N10m





Labour Party has announced a reduction in the cost of its nomination fees for governorship elections coming up later in the year in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states from N25 million to N15 million.

Mr Julius Abure, National Chairman of LP, made this known while addressing newsmen after a meeting with its elected Senators and House of Representatives members in Abuja.

Abure said that the decision was reached after consulting with the party’s national leader and the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi .

“We have reviewed all the complaints about the high costs of nomination fees by the party in terms of nomination forms for the governorship election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“I am pleased to announce to you that the nomination fees has been reduced from N25 to N15 million.

“We have always been a listening party, we believe that this party is propelled and owned by the people.

“Therefore, for us , the leaders of this party, we shall always…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper