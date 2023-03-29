Professional intelligence key to managing travel firm — Okafor, Sky With Us boss





Oluwaseyi Margaret Okafor, is a business mogul and analyst, entrepreneur and a travel consultant. She is the founder and MD/CEO Sky With Us Group, a licensed travel company by IATA, NCAA and Nanta. Founder of SkyVox Paints and Constructions, co-Founder and Director of AirMac Recycling Planet Limited and two establishments in Dubai.

A mathematician with Honours in Statistics and Computer Science from the University of Benin. A Certified member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a member of Commonwealth Businesswomen Network Nigeria and also a member of Institute of Management Consultants Nigeria. In this edition of Boss Lady, she speaks on why it is important to handle travel firms with professionalism and competence.

By Ebun Sessou

As the founder of Sky With Us Group, how do you carve a niche for your organisation in ensuring that you stay in business?

Sky With Us Group focuses more on our travels business; we have carved a niche by providing total…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper