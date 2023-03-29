PSC appoints Egbetokun DIG, approves promotion of Frank Mba, 23 others to AIGs





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of AIG Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu as a Deputy Inspector General of Police and will be representing the South West Geopolitical Zone of the Country.

DIG Egbetokun will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired on March 15th this year.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Thirty three Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police.

A statement last night by Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations said the appointment and promotions were some of the highlights of the 19th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28th 2023 and presided over by Commission’s Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

The Commission also approved the promotion of thirty seven Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper