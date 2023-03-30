2023 Elections: Families of 39 slain Nigerians, victims seeking justice – CDD





By Miftaudeen Raji

The 2023 general elections are now over, but victims of electoral violence perpetrated during the polls still wait for justice.

At least 39 persons were reported to have lost their lives in different parts of the country during the polls.

According to statistics from the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), violence topped a major factor that undermined INEC’s performance during the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of CDD Election Analysis Centre, EAC, Prof Adele Jinadu, at a news briefing in Abuja, said their data showed that violence occurred in 10.8 per cent of all polling units, which led to low voter turnout in the state elections.

Jinadu said, “10.8% of observed polling units recorded violence and this was most pronounced in the northwest (19.9%) and south-south (11.6%) geopolitical zones with Bayelsa and Zamfara respectively.”

The Director CDD, Idayat Hassan also noted that the motive of perpetrators of violence was to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper