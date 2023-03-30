Agbakoba seeks punishment for interim govt planners





…says its unconstitutional, treasonable

By Henry Ojelu

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has called for serious punishment for those behind the plans to scuttle the nation’s democratic process through an interim government arrangement.

In a statement on Thursday, Agbakoba said that Nigeria’s 1999 constitution has no interim government arrangement and those harbouring such plans as disclosed recently by the Department of State Security, DSS, should be severely resisted and punished.

“I suggest that the gravest possible consequences must be applied to all who are associated with this treasonable intent,” he stated.

Calling for a political actor to respect the rule of law, Agbakoba said, “It is shocking to learn from the Department of State Security that secret plans are underway to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process and transition, by arrangements of what is described as an interim government. This will be a major…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper