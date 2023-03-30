Ascribing ethnoreligious motives to ‘Obidient’ movement will fail — Peter Obi





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party and the leader of the ‘Obidient‘ Movement In Nigeria and the diaspora, Mr Peter Obi, has said attempts to ascribe religious, ethnic, and other parochial interests to the movement will fail.

Obi in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, on Wednesday, said that there is no looking back on the Movement’s goal of taking back Nigeria because the time is now.

“In the life of every nation, there is a turning point. For Nigeria, that time is now; a time to save Nigeria, save our democracy, and give the Nigerian youths hope.

“The OBIdient Movement has been the arrowhead in the take-back Nigeria mission.”

The former Anambra state Governor further explained that his role in the Movement is to provide leadership.

He tweeted, “My role in the Movement is that of a Focal Point. As I’ve always stressed, Nigeria remains a secular state. As such, the movement is not about my tribe or my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper