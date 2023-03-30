EFCC arrests 21 alleged cybercriminals in Ibadan





By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, arrested twenty one suspected internet fraudsters including two females in an intelligence driven operation at Agbowo, Akobo and Idi – Ishin areas of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects are Abdulsalam Yusuf Olamilekan, Henry Ugochukwu Ike, Sobowale Tolulope Enoch, Franklin Ibeh Kelechi, Aderoju Hammed Akande, Afolabi Mayowa Akinbobola, Emmanuel Victor Oluwasegun, Odidwe Victory Okwise, Okeke Hycent Obina, Ibelih Powel Theophilus, Anifowose Dolapo Praise, Balogun Oluwatobi Ayodeji and Ayoade Rofeek Mayowa.

Others are: Samuel Shuaibu Adavize, Damilare Olaonipekun Gbolahan, Tajudeen Opeyemi Quozim, Lawal Opeyemi Quwwatullah, Adebisi Olaide Idris, Abiola Toheeb Olawale, Olanrewaju Hammed Rafiu, Olayiwola Toheeb Olanrewaju and Nikoro Elizabeth Temitope.

The EFCC said the suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper