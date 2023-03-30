Interim Government: Fani-Kayode urges DSS to arrest Atiku, Peter Obi





By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Department of State Services, DSS to arrest the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party, LP counterpart, Peter Obi over alleged call for an interim government instead of handing over power to the democratically elected president on May 29th.

Fani-Kayode made this plea o the DSS in a statement, titled, “Arrest the Rebels and Treasonable Subversives!” issued via his verified Twitter handle o Thursday.

Recall that DSS had earlier raised the alarm over an ongoing plot by some key political players in the country to install an interim government.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, revealed the step-by-step ways key political players are planning to effect their plans, in a statement made available to Vanguard.

According to him, the planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper