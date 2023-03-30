ISSUP commends Nigerian lawmakers for rejecting cannabis legalisation





By Evelyn Usman

The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals, ISSUP Nigeria Chapter, has commended the House of Representatives for stepping down a bill to legalise cannabis in Nigeria, describing it as a welcome development in the best interest of public health in Nigeria.

President of ISSUP, Dr. Martin Agwogie , who made the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos, called on the upper house, to also lend voice to stepping down the consolidated bill sponsored by Miriam Onuoha (APC Imo) Benjamin Kalu (APC Abia ) and Olumide Osoba (APC Ogun).

The bill seeks to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ,NDLEA Act to allow the cultivation of cannabis for recreational and medical use.

It also seeks to confer the NDLEA the power to grant and revoke licenses for the cultivation of cannabis or any of its species; establish a system for registration of cannabis growers and users , as well as to set a legal framework for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper