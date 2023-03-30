JAMB reschedules mock examinations over hitches





Some candidates who sat for the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Board (JAMB) mock examinations scheduled for March 30 have expressed concern over some technical hitches experienced during the examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the examinations in some Computer Based Test (CBT) centers discovered that while some centres had hitch-free sessions, some had some technical problems.

At the Zinaria CBT centre in Maraba, candidates expressed satisfaction over the process saying that this showed the main examination would be hitch-free.

One of the candidates, Emmanuel Adetiba, said that the mock examination started at 7.00 a.m. which according to him, is a good start.

” The examination started on time which to me is a good development. I had no issues signing into my computer and I was able to do my exams without any problem.

” I want to commend the board for the process as I believe that the main examination will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper