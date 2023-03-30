Maintain good standard, NAFDAC admonishes packaged water producers





By Sola Ogundipe

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices .GMP, as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumer.

The Director General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who gave the admonition tin Lagos to commemorate World Water Day, said poor quality water kills faster than imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.

Adeyeye who was represented by the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Bolaji Juliana, at the event themed: “Accelerating Change” to solve water and sanitation crisis, noted, “Water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, communities etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.” World Water Day is marked each year to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper