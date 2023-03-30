NDIC assures Nigerians of safety of bank deposits





The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Thursday in Enugu assured depositors of the safety of their money against unusual bank failures.

The assurance was given by the Senior Manager, Enugu Zonal Office of NDIC, Mr Othman Afolayan who represented the Managing Director, Mr Bello Hassan at the NDIC Day at the on-going 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

He said the corporation was determined to enhance public confidence in the financial system by ensuring that customers’ deposits in banks were safe and protected.

He explained that the NDIC, in conjunction with the CBN supervised money deposit banks to ensure that they were run in safe and efficient manner.

This, he added, was done in line with extant laws and regulations and ensuring the resolution of distress in banks to reduce instances of failure.

“We are at the trade fair to showcase the mandate and activities of the NDIC, particularly our contributions to the stability of the country’s financial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper