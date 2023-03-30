Niboro censures Ojougboh over comments on Omo-Agege factionalising APC in Delta





.

Former presidential Spokesman and Director of Communications and Media Strategy of Delta APC Campaign Organization, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has described as a tissue of lies allegations by expelled APC chieftain, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, that Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, factionalized the party and did not carry everybody along and that was why the party lost the March 18 governorship election in Delta State.

Speaking at an AIT programme, ‘Democracy Today’, Tuesday night, Niboro exposed how Ojougbouh chose the Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru faction of the APC to contest the governorship primary election of the party in 2019 because he believed it was the winning side. Niboro posited that it was only after he lost out that he began to wage a war against Omo-Agege.

Niboro, also a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, explained that in 2019, the party had two factions, one led by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper