Nigeria burdened with highest malnutrition cases in Africa, says FG, NI





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

NIGERIA is the highest country battling malnutrition in Africa, with over 17 million malnourished children, the Federal Government, FG, and a global nutrition organization, Nutrition International, NI, have said.

The duo disclosed this during the week, in Abuja, during a meeting to disseminate the findings of the home fortification implementation research using Small Quantity Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements, SQLNS,

Speaking during the meeting, the Federal Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said malnutrition has remained a significant public health problem despite huge investments.

The Minister, represented by the director Health and Nutrition, Ministry of Health, Dr. Binyerem Ukaire, said the major underlying causes of malnutrition in Nigeria include poor infant and young child feeding practices, poor access to and consumption of safe nutritious diet rich in both macro and micronutrients, inadequate access to healthcare, water, and sanitation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper