NLC rejects National Water Resources Bill, privatisation





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

One of the most controversial bills the outgoing government of President Muhammad Buhari has been trying to push through the National Assembly, NASS, is the National Water Resources Bill.

The bill has gone through some window-dressing and metamorphosis, coming out with thickening opposition from state governments, groups and individuals irrespective of the name given to it.

In another major setback to the bill, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has rejected the bill, describing it as an evil that must be thrown away in its entirety.

The rejection of the bill followed a motion presented by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference, NDC, of NLC in Abuja.

In the motion on Rejection of National Water Resources Bill and Water Privatization, AUPCTRE informed that “an Executive Water Bill is before the National Assembly of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper