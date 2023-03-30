Pensioners: Kaduna Govt screens beneficiaries  without accounts





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah, has said that processes for the payment of beneficiaries of Retirement and Death Benefits who do not have bank details have commenced this week.

Prof Isah who disclosed this in a statement, said that beneficiaries will be identified by Local Government Pension Desk Officers as well as their counterparts at various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Prof Isah pointed out that 112 of these beneficiaries are in Batch 21 of State pensioners while 134 Local Government pensioners fall under Batch 19 of this category, adding that verification payment will be done next week at various zonal headquarters.

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government had earlier released N920 million for the payment of Retirement and Death Benefits for both state and local government beneficiaries under the Defined Benefit of the old pension Scheme on March…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper