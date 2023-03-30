Persistent power outage in Kano blamed on national grid





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has blamed the recent serial power outage in Kano on the collapse of the national grid, a situation that has led to an epileptic supply of power in the state.

The Management also appeals to the general public in its franchise locations of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to exercise more patience as the company is working hard to improve power supplies.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, explaining that the distribution companies only supply what is given to them by the generation companies.

He explained further that KEDCO is aware of the inconveniences faced by their customers in the three states resulting from drop in power supply causing serial outage especially during the current Ramadan fasting.

“Kano state is entitled to 8 percent of total power generated by the Gencos. Kano requires about…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper