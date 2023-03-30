Road crashes: FRSC advises motorists against night travelling





By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on motorists to desist from traveling when it is night, as a large number of road crashes recorded in Nigeria were adduced to low vision and tiredness.

FRSC gave the warning at the 2023 mega rally and sensitization programme of the Oyo State Sector Command, which held at the Oja-Agbe Motor Park, Iseyin, Iseyin local government area.

While speaking, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, who was represented by the Head of the Corps’ National Traffic Radio, DCC Honey Ogundayo, enjoined motorists to shun acts that endanger their lives and the lives of their passengers, as driving when tired and drinking while driving would lead to crash.

He lauded the traditional council of Iseyin community and other stakeholders that cut across, transport organisations, religious leaders, among others for supporting the agency to reduce rate of fatalities from road crash.

“We have come again with the message of…





