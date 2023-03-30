Tinubu will work with world leaders to improve humanity – Omole





Mr Ade Omole, the Director, Diaspora Directorate of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has assured the international community that Tinubu is ready to work with world leaders to better humanity.

Omole, who oversees the foreign affairs of the President-elect, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He spoke on the sideline of a programme organised by Patriots in Defence of Democracy to celebrate the President-elect on his 71st birthday.

“I want to assure the international community that Tinubu is a leader who is ready to work with world leaders to ensure that it is not just the success of Nigeria, but also for the success and progress of other countries.

“He is ready to work with the international community to ensure that humanity continues as expected,” Omole said.

He said now that the elections and campaigns were over, it was time for Nigerians to come together as a people to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper