U.S. increases visa application fee for Nigerians





The U.S. government has announced an increment for its non-migrant visa application fee effective from March 30.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria, which said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the increases were published in the Federal Register on March 28.

According to the U.S. government, the changes is in line with the Department of State’s commitment to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States for both immigrant and nonimmigrant travellers.

“The Department of State published a Final Rule regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees and the Border Crossing Card (BCC) for Mexican citizens age 15 and over.

“These increases were published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023 and will be effective on May 30, 2023.

“The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from 160…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper