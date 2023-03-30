UNICEF, UK govt intervene to protect children in N/East Nigeria





By Sola Ogundipe

A humanitarian intervention focused on providing integrated food, nutrition sanitation and protection services in Nigeria’s north-east region will empower over 300,000 mothers and caregivers. A statement by UNICEF, said the intervention is aimed at improving the survival of children affected by conflict.

It will enhance dietary practices, home-based malnutrition screening skills, provision of high impact lifesaving nutrition interventions (such as early identification and referral of acute malnutrition cases for treatment), and micronutrients supplementation to prevent infections among children.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Government, the Multisectoral Integrated Nutrition Action (MINA) project is being implemented by UNICEF and other partners in 24 LGAs of Borno and Yobe states till March 2025.

With approximately 1 in 4 children aged 12-23 months not vaccinated, the north-east region has one of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper