Woman arraigned in Makurdi for battering 13-year-old help





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 57 year old woman, Mrs. Ahemen Jam has been arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, assault and causing grievous hurt on her house help, 13 years old Kpamor Jir.

The accused and her son, Ornguga Jam were alleged to have repeatedly battered the help and inflicting cuts on his buttocks.

At the mention of the case, the Prosecting Police Officer, Inspector Jonah Olutu told the court that the E’ Division Police Station in Makurdi on March 24, 2023 received a distress call alerting the Station of the battering of the boy by the accused.

Olutu said “the Police swung into action and took the victim to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH where he is receiving treatment.”

He disclosed that during Police investigation, it was discovered that the injury was inflicted on the boy between March 17 amd 24 March, 2023 by the accused who beat him daily with electric cable.

“The suspect who brought the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper