Governorship result not will of Rivers people — Gborogbosi, APP candidate





The Action Peoples Party, APP, governorship candidate in Rivers State election, Dr. Leesi Gborogbosi, has said that the announced results, including that of the state House of Assembly elections, do not represent the will of Rivers people.

Dr. Gborogbosi, in a statement, noted that there were several reported cases of significant infractions, and process deficiencies witnessed in the March 18 state elections in Rivers.

The APP candidate said that he is consulting with his team on the next actions to take in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act to ensure the mandate of the people of Rivers State is recovered.

He further called on the people of Rivers State to continue to pray to God for His intervention as many parties work to secure the right governorship and House of Assembly election results for the state.

Gborogbosi believed that the people of Rivers State will eventually get the right set of leaders who will provide good governance to deliver happiness to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper