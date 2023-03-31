Misrepresentation of judgement: APGA to charge Edozie Njoku for forgery, impersonation





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Following the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja on 28th March 2023, which re-affirmed Chief Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, the party said it was going to charge Mr Edozie Njoku for forgery and impersonation for misrepresenting the judgement.

The Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Hon Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, declared that it was bound by the decisions of the Court of Appeal and that of the Supreme Court which recognized Dr Victor Ike Oye as the National Chairman of APGA.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the Party noted that the false claim by Edozie Njoku alluding that Chief Victor Oye name was deleted by the apex court as the National Chairman of APGA, has since been clarified and subsequently dismissed by the Supreme Court.

According to the Statement: “It was revealed that Edozie Njoku…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper