N50m bribe: Two Chinese nationals bag six year jail term in Sokoto





Justice Abubakar Mahmud Talba of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division on Friday, 31st March 2023 convicted and sentenced two Chinese nationals, Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Kuai, to three years imprisonment for each of the two count charge for offences of Conspiracy, Money Laundering and attempted Bribery to the tune of N50 Million (Fifty Million Naira) brought against them by the Sokoto Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The judgement is sequel to EFCC’s appeal brought against the judgment of the Federal High Court Sokoto, which discharged and acquitted the accused persons on all the three three count charge.

Delivering the unanimous judgment, Justice Talba berated the respondents that tried to frustrate the appeal through maneuverings stating that, “gone are the days of technicalities in law”. He further emphased that going forward, courts must allow cases to be heard on its merits.

Justice Talba further explained that the EFCC had proven counts one and two of the three count charge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper