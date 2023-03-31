NACCIMA, others list risks to economy as debt hits N46.3 trn





*Debt service falls 8.2% to N3.87 trillion

*Debt stock within acceptable limits—DMO

*Not too good for a developing economy — NACCIMA

*Rising debt undermines economic growth—Analysts

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor, Emma Ujah, Peter Egwuatu, Yinka Kolawole & Nkiru Nnorom

LAGOS — The Debt Management Office, DMO, yesterday said the nation’s public debt rose by N6.69 trillion or 22.47 per cent to N46. 25 trillion ($103.11 billion) at the end of 2022 from N39. 56 trillion ($95.77 billion) at the end of December 2021, with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NACCIMA, highlighting its risk to the economy.

But the amount spent on debt service fell in 2022 to N3.87 trillion, representing an 8.3 per cent decline from N4.22 trillion spent in 2021.

The DMO disclosed this yesterday, saying the public debt figure accounts for the total debt owed by the federal and state governments, as well as, the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper