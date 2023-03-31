NADECO urges DSS to stop anti-handover elements





A pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition(NADECO) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to apprehend individuals bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to Sen. Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by the President of the group, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo in Oye-Ekiti.

”We urge the DSS to terminate the undemocratic and unpatriotic activities bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the president-elect.

”The nation has just witnessed a peaceful, fairest and freest presidential poll and others that have ushered in the new set of leaders for the next political dispensation in the country.

“Some enemies of the nation will not allow peace to reign because of their selfishness and greed for power.

“We must not allow some selfish, greedy and unpatriotic elements who place their selfish interests above the popular and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper