NAFDAC burst Onitsha store for unregistered sex enhancement drugs 





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) on Friday bursted a store at the Bridge Head Market, Onitsha, which specialises in the sale of expired sex enhancement drugs.

NAFDAC Chief Laboratory Technologist, Mr Usman Amen, who led the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate team from Lagos, told Newsmen in Onitsha that the store was notorious for dealing in unregistered and expired drugs.

According to him, the operation was carried out, following a tip off on the nefarious activities going on in the market.

The store is situated at the Progressive Science and Allied Dealers Lane in the market.

Amen said the drugs included delay viagra, afrofranil, breast enhancement, ass enhancement, rocket in pocket men gel and tramadol, among others.

He said: “We came from Lagos on a tip off, before we arrived here, the owner of these sex enhancement drugs abandoned his store and ran away.

“In view of this, we had to break the store and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper