Naira redesign stabilised exchange rate, combats banditry – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that its naira redesign policy led to relative stability in the exchange rate and supported the efforts of security agencies in combating banditry and ransom-taking in the county.

The Apex bank stated that the redesign of some denominations of naira which was approved by President Muhammdu Buhari was for the overall interest of Nigeria and her economy.

CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Abdulmumin Isa made the disclosure at the bank’s special bday at the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, on Friday.

Represented by the Assistant Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Esu Imoh, the CBN noted that the redesign as in alignment with an international best practice, adding that the policy has started strengthening Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals, moderating inflation, upscaled financial inclusion rate and led to relative stability in the exchange rate.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper