PDP reverses suspension of Anyim, Fayose, others





•Withdraws Ortom’s referral to a disciplinary panel

•Suspends Igyorov Ward exco with immediate effect

By Peter Duru & John Alechenu, Abuja

Ayu had led the party into suspending former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governors Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina) and two others over alleged anti-party activities.

He had also led the NWC into referring Governor Samuel Ortom to the party’s disciplinary committee for the same offence.

Damagun, who was appointed acting National Chairman of the PDP on Tuesday, held his first full-fledged meeting yesterday where the decision to reverse these disciplinary measures was taken.

The decision to reverse the suspensions and other referrals was announced after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

He said: “The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at its meeting today (yesterday) March 30, 2023, extensively discussed recent…





