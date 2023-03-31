Pope’s health improving as hopes of leaving hospital rise





Pope Francis spent a peaceful second night in hospital for treatment of bronchitis, a Vatican source said Friday, as a senior cardinal said the 86-year-old could be discharged as soon as Saturday.

Doctors late Thursday reported a “marked improvement” in the condition of the pontiff, who was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, and said he could be home “in the coming days”.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, told the Adnkronos news agency Friday that “based on the information I have, the pope will leave Gemelli tomorrow”.

He expressed hope that Francis would be able to preside over services for Holy Week and Easter, Christianity’s most important holiday, which begin with this weekend’s Palm Sunday celebrations.

The Vatican did not respond to requests for confirmation. A source earlier said that he had passed the night “peacefully”.

The pope’s admission to hospital, just weeks after he marked 10 years as head of the worldwide…





