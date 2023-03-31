R-E-V-E-A-L-E-D: No approval from FG to pay Peseiro’s salary – NFF  





•Says bills owed by NFF huge

Embattled president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has exposed the immediate pass board of the federation over its claim that it received an approval from the Federal Government that it will be paying the salary of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Gusau was reacting to reports that the NFF had insisted on Peseiro’s salary being paid into the federation’s account first before being paid to the coach.

The NFF boss who succeeded Amaju Pinnick in September last year stated that the Sports Ministry did not ask the NFF for Peseiro’s account details and that they are still waiting for the Federal Government’s approval to pay the coach’s salary.

“There is no truth in that publication because the sports ministry did not at any time ask the NFF to furnish it with Peseiro’s account details. Why will we do such? The coach is aware of the true situation and it is contrary to that report, “ Gusau…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper