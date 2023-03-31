Rights Abuses: We got over 450 cases during presidential, guber polls – NHRC





….as lawyers launch platform to potec cyber rights

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has revealed that it received over 450 cases of rights violations during the just concluded general elections.

The Commission, through its Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, disclosed that whereas it got about 300 complaints of human rights abuses during the presidential election that held on February 25, it said a total of 150 cases were recorded during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

Ojukwu spoke during the launch of the E-Rights Project by the Avocats Sans Frontières France, otherwise known as Lawyers Without Borders.

According to him, aware that there would be cases of right violations, the NHRC, aside from establishing an Election Situation Room, deployed its officials to monitor activities of law enforcement agents during the elections.

“During the presidential elections, we had about 300 cases of complaints or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper