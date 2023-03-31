Students, teachers injured as suspected herdsmen storm Oyo school





•Police debunk invasion

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

SUSPECTED herdsmen allegedly invaded Community Grammar School, Alaropo Nla, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, yesterday, and injured students and teachers in the process.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the herders, numbering over 20, allegedly invaded the school with their cattle and injured some of the students and teachers, including one Mr Paul Olabode, inflicting wounds on them with sword and machete cuts, while many others were left with broken legs and hands.

The source disclosed that the school had just finished morning devotion and students were preparing to settle down for their second term examination when the herdsmen invaded the school farm with their cows grazing mindlessly on crops.

Efforts made by the students and the teachers to drive away the herdsmen were met with brutal resistance.

The school principal, Mrs Grace Alamu, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard in a chat, said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper