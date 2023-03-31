World Bank announces Ajay Banga as sole nominee for President





The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors announced that Ajay Banga, a U.S. national, was the only nominee for the position of the next President of the bank.

This is contained in a statement issued by the World Bank in Abuja on Friday.

“The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors today confirmed that, as announced on Feb. 22, the period for submitting nominations for the position of the next President of the World Bank Group closed on Wednesday at 6:00 pm ET.”

“The board received one nomination and would like to announce that Ajay Banga, a U.S. national, will be considered for the position.

“In accordance with established procedures, the Board of Executive Directors will conduct a formal interview with the candidate in Washington D.C., and expect to conclude the Presidential selection in due course,” the board said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in February, US President Joe Biden nominated Banga to lead the World…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper