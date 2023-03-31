Yoruba queens converge in Ile-Ife to discuss women’s development





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Queens in Yorubaland converged at the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to discuss issues affecting women development in Nigeria.

The meeting which was facilitated by Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi and Queen Janet Afolabi under the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative and Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation, bring queens across the state together.

The inaugural seminar tagged, “The impact of Oloris in National Development”, was held in commemoration of the Black Women’s History Month.

Addressing the gathering, Queen Ronke Ogunwusi, stressed that to achieve national development, women economic welfare must be strengthened.

She emphasised the need for Queens in the gathering to make the wellbeing of women in their respective localities a priority to enhance gender equality.

She said, “This initiative will help tackle poverty and help as a wealth creation programme for women who want to start up small businesses and women who want to scale up…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper