Ahmed Gulak: Police arrest Imo monarch over alleged damaging report on Uzodimma





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command arrested and detained a traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ekene Obinali, last Wednesday over the alleged sharing of a damaging report on the WhatsApp platform linking the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Owerri, said shortly that; “the story of the arrest of the monarch is true but the police have commenced an investigation.”

A source from the command said the reason for the arrest of the monarch was that he shared a damaging report surrounding the late Ahmed Gulak, and his activities in Imo during the last governorship primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, and the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on a WhatsApp platform, named Ideato voice.”

He alleged that; “The monarch was held for violating the cybercrime…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper