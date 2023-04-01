



Nigerians are passionate about football. But who isn’t?

However, the love for the game is more telling now that the national teams are bringing heartaches.

So, propelled by nostalgia, we wanted to know the Super Eagles players of yore who brought us joy.

But we don’t want to be accused of bias, so we asked ChatGTP “Who are the top 10 Nigerian footballers of all time?”

Below is the selection as listed by the AI. Hold on. ChatGTP explained its choices:

“As an AI language model, I don’t have personal opinions or biases, but I can give you a list of 10 Nigerian footballers who are widely considered to be the greatest of all time:

• Nwankwo Kanu

• Jay-Jay Okocha

• Rashidi Yekini

• Finidi George

• Segun Odegbami

• Vincent Enyeama

• Muda Lawal

• Celestine Babayaro

• Daniel Amokachi

It also gives room for other choices and names to be considered Nigeria’s G.O.A.T:

“These players,” ChatGTP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper