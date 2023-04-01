Delta Guber Battle: Miscalculations of Omo-Agege, Ibori forces





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

DEPUTY Senate President, DSP, and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just-concluded governorship polls in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is a forceful and go-getting politician, whose ascension to the position of the sixth most powerful Nigerian evidenced his dexterity.

As a politician, one of his ambitions is to become the governor of his state, and he made an audacious attempt in 2006, contesting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries, which former governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, won.

DSP as they fondly call him, was a member of the former governor, Chief James Ibori’s PDP political dynasty before he defected to the Labour Party, LP, where Ogboru gave him the platform to secure his first senatorial ambition in 2015, after which he moved to the APC, March 7, 2017.

Omo-Agege, bearing the APC flag, had thought that with the influence of Ibori, who was at loggerheads…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper