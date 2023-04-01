Demolition Advisory: Ganduje still in charge – Kano govt tells governor-elect





The Kano State Government on Friday said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is still in charge of the administration of the state.

The government also advised the Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, to restrain himself from issuing official pronouncements in form of public advisory in order not to cause unnecessary confusion in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Yusuf on Thursday directed a Public Advisory to all individuals, groups and organisations to stop ongoing construction in public places immediately.

Reacting to the advisory, Garba urged the incoming administration to exercise patience and desist from confusing during the transition period.

He said the action of the governor-elect amounted to jumping the gun by issuing a directive on a matter affecting government laid down policy, while the incumbent is yet to run his full…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper