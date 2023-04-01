Holy Gov Ikpeazu and the Obingwa Abracadabra





By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

At some point during the collation of the results of the March 18 elections, INEC cried out. Many ordinary people mocked. They said, “Yes, everybody must chop breakfast.” Because when people had cried about thugs, INEC had jumped in and say, “there were only isolated incidents and pockets of violence.” INEC had been so obsessed with presenting a beautiful facade to cover all lapses in the process.

But isolated or widespread, incidents of violence against human beings and their freedom to vote and choose their leaders are abominable. The incipient normalisation of evil by government agencies is a great evil. So while people seemed justified to ridicule an INEC that was crying about the thugs that had jumped into its Obingwa collation centre to torment people and mutilate results, the enormity of the incident must be emphasized.

Obingwa isn’t just another local government in Abia. It has a reputation. Besides being the home LGA of Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper