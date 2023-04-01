IPOB invitation: Igbo youths demand release of arrested Eze Igbo in Lagos





. Say his arrest, affront to Igbo nation

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have demanded the immediate release of Eze Igbo in Ajao Estate in Lagos, Eze Fredrick Nwajagu, arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, for allegedly threatening to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to help protect Ndigbo living in Lagos and their property against attacks by hoodlums.

The monarch who made the threat in a viral video was Saturday morning, quizzed by DSS operatives.

In a swift reaction, COSEYL, in a statement signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, described Nwajagu’s arrest as an insult and affront to the entire Igbo nation.

COSEYL said the monarch’s arrest was more annoying when people “like MC Oluomo and his thugs who threatened Igbo are moving about freely.”

According to the apex socio-political youth group in the South East the so-called threat by Nwajagu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper