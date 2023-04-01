Kano Governor-elect warns against giving loans to Ganduje





By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf has warned all subsisting and prospective lenders to the Kano State Government to desist from given the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration loans saying his government won’t honour or pay back such loans coming after the March 18th election.

This was also as he said all existing loan facilities taken by the Ganduje administration shall be renegotiated by the new administration and guided by the utilization audit/review of each loan facility.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elect, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa and made available to newsmen on Saturday morning.

According to the statement, “The Governor-Elect of Kano State His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed that this Public Advisory be issued to all subsisting and prospective lenders to the Kano State Government viz:

“Effective from March 18 to May 29, no lender (domestic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper