Lagos Govt. decries abuse of children in homes





The Lagos State Government on Saturday decried the increasing rate of abuse of children, even in homes.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary, of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), expressed her displeasure during the Parents Association Conference on Safeguarding and Child Protection, held at Awori Ajeromi Grammar School, Agboju.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who was represented by the Head, Psychology Department, DSVA, Mrs Olive Oluwagbemileke, said that it was unfortunate that some children are sexually abused in their homes.

She said that the Lagos State Government frowns at such, and would leave no stone unturned to prosecute perpetrators.

According to her, the conference is designed to enlighten parents on the process of reporting cases of violence and abuses on children.

She said that the conference is to show parents how to prevent violence in the form of domestic and sexual acts, and the process that could be adopted to raise their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper