Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs – NPA





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says the Lekki multi-purpose seaport is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians when completed.

The Lekki Deep Seaport was commissioned for operations by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 23, 2023.

The Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Koko, disclosed this during their Special Day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA), on Saturday in Enugu.

He said Lekki Deep Seaport was the deepest port in West Africa and would be a significant game-change in Nigeria’s Maritime economy.

Koko, represented by the Principal Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, NPA, Lagos, said they would strive to be the leading port in Africa, a dream that can be realized through a collective commitment of trade development drivers.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners in the economic development of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper