NCC to build emergency communication centres in 36 states





The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) is to build emergency communication centres in 36 states of federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The aim is to bridge the gap between distressed and emergency response agencies in the country.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stated this in Enugu on Saturday during their special day at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs of the NCC, Mr Reuben Muoka, said that all telecom operators were mandated to route emergency calls through the dedicated three digit toll free number 112, from each state to the emergency centres within the state.

Danbatta explained that the operators who should be residents in states where the communication centres are installed would process the distress calls and contact the response agency at the NCC headquarters whose duty it is to handle the cases.

On its challenges, Danbatta described…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper